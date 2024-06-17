Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.29.

Get Hexcel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,699,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,373,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 18.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after buying an additional 231,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.