Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

