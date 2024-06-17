Robert W. Baird Boosts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $79.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KFY. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $52,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 520,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

