Reviewing Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omeros 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.37%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Omeros.

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals -2.60% -1.68% -1.20% Omeros N/A -1,916.35% -39.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $607.52 million 2.35 $1.32 million ($0.29) -89.62 Omeros N/A N/A -$117.81 million ($1.97) -2.05

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Omeros. Supernus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omeros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Omeros on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. It also offers comprise Qelbree, a novel non-stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, the company's product candidates include SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the treatment of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel first-in-class selective acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; SPN-443, a preclinical product for the treatment of ADHD/CNS; and SPN-446 for narcolepsy and SPN-448 for the treatment of CNS which is in discovery stage. It markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It also develops OMS1029 that is in phase I clinical trials for long-acting second-generation antibody targeting lectin pathway disorders; OMS906 that has completed phase II clinical trials for Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, complement 3 glomerulopathy, and other alternative pathway disorders; and OMS527 that is in phase I clinical trials for addictions and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company's products under preclinical development comprise MASP-2, a pro-inflammatory protein target for the treatment of lectin pathway disorders; MASP-3 small-molecule inhibitors for alternative pathway disorders; and Adoptive T-Cell and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies and Immunomodulators/Immunotoxins/Cancer Vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

