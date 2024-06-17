Reviewing Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) & Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Getty Images and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 65.08%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Waitr.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Getty Images has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getty Images and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $916.55 million 1.64 $19.34 million $0.06 61.33 Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35% Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getty Images beats Waitr on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

