Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $88.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.21.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 267,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

