Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bird Construction (BDT)

Bird Construction (TSE: BDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/12/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Bird Construction was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 209,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,054. Bird Construction Inc. has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Get Bird Construction Inc alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$594.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.