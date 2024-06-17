RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Sells C$75,690.86 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$75,690.86.

TSE RBA opened at C$109.75 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$72.56 and a 52 week high of C$111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.99.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

