Raymond James Reiterates C$15.00 Price Target for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Desjardins decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.83.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
