Raymond James Reiterates C$15.00 Price Target for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Desjardins decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.83.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

CHP.UN stock opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.49.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.