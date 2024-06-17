Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,884.0 days.

Randstad Stock Down 1.3 %

RANJF stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. Randstad has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $60.34.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

