RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells $231,080.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.90 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $23,073,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $18,477,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $17,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,617,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $20,273,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

