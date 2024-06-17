Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 4,119,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,327,990 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,435,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,069,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 161,805 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.69. 3,575,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $269.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.69. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

