QUASA Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,292.31 and $577.75 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198581 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

