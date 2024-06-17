Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 29.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $20.10 on Monday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qifu Technology

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.