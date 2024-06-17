ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

