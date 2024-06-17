Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,996,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,344,000 after buying an additional 70,385 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

GOOG traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,361,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

