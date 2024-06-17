Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director David Lee King Sells 2,500 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.93. 570,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,096. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

