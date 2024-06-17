Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

