PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.85

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 58219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

