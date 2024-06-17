Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Polaris stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after buying an additional 202,794 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,890,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

