Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $31,417.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,453,223 shares in the company, valued at $30,664,620.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $171,533 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.