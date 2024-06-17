PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

