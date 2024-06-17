Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

