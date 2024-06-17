Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH) Announces $25.00 Quarterly Dividend

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Price Performance

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit stock opened at $8,000.00 on Monday. Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit has a 12 month low of $8,000.00 and a 12 month high of $8,150.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8,000.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,046.48.

