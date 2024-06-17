Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $246.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.31.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.48. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

