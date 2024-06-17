Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

