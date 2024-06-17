Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. 1,138,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,511. The company has a market cap of $450.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.92%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -271.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

