Onsemi’s (ON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Onsemi by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 639,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 91,171 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $90,274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

