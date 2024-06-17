O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 641,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

