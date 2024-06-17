NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 285,204,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,613,594. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

