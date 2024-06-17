Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 45,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Novavax Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.41) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.