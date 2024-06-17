Northland Securities Increases Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target to $30.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded Mayville Engineering to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 0.2 %

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

