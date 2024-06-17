Nicole Inwentash Sells 100,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Inwentash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

