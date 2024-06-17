Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0119

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $530.05 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,574.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.63 or 0.00634824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00115670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.00260287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00071743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,058,999,804 coins and its circulating supply is 44,372,843,944 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

