Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $900,000.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 114,654 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

