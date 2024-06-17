Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

