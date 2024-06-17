NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178.61 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.04 billion and approximately $178.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00008364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,986,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,115,231 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,785,651 with 1,088,759,909 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.53751538 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $131,168,963.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

