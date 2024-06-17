NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.00. 304,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,314,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

VYX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

