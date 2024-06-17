National Bankshares Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$132.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

TSE DOL opened at C$123.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$119.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.05. Dollarama has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Insiders have sold 70,775 shares of company stock worth $8,198,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

