Nano (XNO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.99 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $136.81 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,273.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.00638530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00118105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00263563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00073218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

