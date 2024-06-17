Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 152,781 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.89. 926,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,724. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

