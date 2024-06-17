Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,970,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.
Bank of America Price Performance
NYSE BAC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $39.40. 18,129,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,824,766. The company has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
