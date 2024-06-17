Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 598,286 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

