MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.84 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

