Morgan Stanley Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $240.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.62.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.