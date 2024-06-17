Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Monroe Capital Stock Down 2.9 %
Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,030. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
