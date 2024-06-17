Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,030. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,010.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

