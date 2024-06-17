MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $131.66. 375,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.10. Diageo plc has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

