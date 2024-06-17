MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.62. 1,666,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,939. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

