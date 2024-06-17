MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $4,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $5,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,271,000 after buying an additional 1,141,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,081,000 after buying an additional 530,797 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,685. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.