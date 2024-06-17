Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 61 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
